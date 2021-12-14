New Plan Revealed For Huge Abandoned Route 9 Restaurant

The Osho Japanese Restaurant on Route 9 may be torn down soon to make way for a new business on Route 9.

Many Hudson Valley residents were crushed when the popular hibachi restaurant closed its doors for good back in 2017. After opening in 1992, Osho quickly became one of the most popular restaurants in the Hudson Valley. The hibachi restaurant was the area's go-to place for celebrations and special occasions. But during its final years, Osho began to show signs of age, falling into disrepair and generating poor online reviews.

The classic Japanese steakhouse, which also served sushi and Korean barbecue, was famous for its flamboyant hibachi chefs who would put on a free show while preparing food tableside. In the video below from 2011, you can see one of the cooks lighting up a flaming onion volcano.

The huge two-story restaurant has remained vacant for the past four years. Built in1960, the 10,000-square-foot restaurant sits on almost two acres of prime real estate across from the Poughkeepsie Galleria. The property has been on the block for a while, listed at over $1.5 million. Many have hoped that a new owner would come in and reopen the popular establishment, but now that looks like it's not going to happen.

Diamond Point Development is currently submitting plans to tear down the building and erect a new business in its place. Unfortunately, it's not a new restaurant or a fun new store. According to the Town of Poughkeepsie, the site is being considered for a four-story self-storage facility.

While not nearly as fun as a hibachi restaurant with chefs flipping shrimp into your mouth, at least the prime piece of real estate on Route 9 may finally be put to use. The Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board is expected to review plans for the new storage facility at a meeting this week.

