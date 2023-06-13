Burger King to Bring Fiery Hot Item to All New York State Menus

it's kind of hard to mention Burger King these days without hearing the catchy song and jingle from all the commercials.

However, the fast food giant has plans to bring a fiery hot item to menus in New York state very soon, to take on the likes of Wendy's and McDonald's. And according to Yahoo News, the new menu choice arrives June 19.

Burger Kings Across New York Will Get a Lot Hotter

Yahoo News says that BK will introduce their brand new Fiery Nuggets to menus everywhere June 19. And according to the King, these nuggets will be quite hot. The new item will basically be a much hotter version of Burger King's traditional chicken nuggets, coated with “an irresistible spicy glaze.", according to Yahoo.

And by spicy glaze, they mean cayenne pepper, bird’s eye chili pepper, and black pepper.

Yahoo says that if this a little too hot for some, then you can add a limited-edition Frozen Fanta Kickin’ Mango with your order. USA Today says that the new nugget and frozen beverage combo is available through August 17.

How Many Burger Kings Are in New York State?

With long commutes and travel times, sometimes hitting the local fast food drive-through is your only option for a quick meal if you're short on time. As many fast food franchises continue to tinker with their menus to meet growing demand, New Yorkers are given quite a few more choices on where to go.

Ever wondered how many Burger King locations are in New York state?

The website Stacker compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in New York using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. These numbers were taken from info provided in 2021, so a few of the details could be a little off, given how many restaurants came and went during COVID times.

According to these numbers, there are 355 Burger King restaurants in New York state.