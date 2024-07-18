Street tacos are made from a corn tortilla filled with meat, and usually topped with a number of ingredients like salsa, cilantro, and onions.

What makes street tacos different from regular tacos served in restaurants is that they're a bit smaller, and often use two soft tortillas to hold in all the ingredients. The smaller size makes these more "traditional" tacos easier to eat, as the popular street food is often served from food trucks and other street vendors.

So what is one of the biggest Mexican fast food chains in the country doing serving their version of street tacos?

Taco Bell Locations in the Hudson Valley

Taco Bell has a number of Hudson Valley locations, including three in Poughkeepsie, plus locations in Kingston, Newburgh, Middletown, Fishkill, Chester, West Haverstraw, Monticello, West Nyack, New Windsor, Yorktown Heights and numerous spots in the lower Hudson Valley .

Taco Bell To Offer 'Street Tacos' At New York State Locations

LoHud reports that the new the Cheesy Street Chalupa arrives July 17 to New York state Taco Bell locations and beyond. The fast food chain announced that the new item is made with "mozzarella and pepper jack cheese and topped with fresh onions and cilantro and creamy Jalapeño Ranch sauce".

Taco Bell will let you choose from either Cantina chicken or grilled, marinated steak.

And while it may seem like a bit of a stretch, Taco Bell says the Cheesy Street Chalupas are their "nod to street tacos and street food culture."

