Crews Quickly Respond to Brush Fire at Poughkeepsie Golf Course

A brush fire occured over the weekend at the old Dutchess Golf Course.

In what seems like the new normal, another brush fire occured over the weekend and thankfully the fire department responded very quickly to extingush the fir which could have been a whole lot worse.

Also See: New Oddities Shop Opens in the City of Poughkeepsie

It seems like we can't go a day without hearing about brush fires in the Hudson Valley area. Sadly, the lack of rain has lead to a dangerous situation with brush fires ignitng all over, with the latest major incident being a brush fire ripping accross the Hudson River. Evacuations have been set in place and there seems to be no end in sight due to the record-setting dry weather in the region.

Arlington Fire District Facebook Arlington Fire District Facebook loading...

A large plume of smoke could be seen on just before 12pm on Sarurday afternoon November 9, off rt 9 behind Poughkeepsie Plaza. Arlington Fire District were dispatched at 11:57am Saturday to a possible brush fire near the old Dutchess Golf Course at Rt 9 and Evergreen Drive in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

Arlington Fire District Facebook Arlington Fire District Facebook loading...

Fire department units arrives on the scene in less than 2 minutes and proceeded to tackle the fast-moving brush fire that had taken over approximately 2 acres. Additional units form Arlington were called to the scene and addiltional mutual aid with brush fire-specific equipment were also requested according to the press release. LaGrange Fire Department, New Hamburg Fire Department, New Hackensack Fire Department, and Hughsonville Fire Department all responded to the scene as well as the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Aviation Unit, who assisted with the aerial operations.

Get our free mobile app

The fires was extinguished at approximately 3:45pm and all units returned to service by 4:30pm. The Arlington Fire District went on to thank their neighboring departments for the assistance. The fire is still under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Arlington Fire District at 845-486-6304 or the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department. Arlington Fire District also is urging area residents to ahere by the burn ban whike weather conditions remain dangerously warm and dry.

Top 5 Ways You Can Help Prevent New York Forest Fires During dry and warm weather, we face a higher possibility of brush fires. Here are some vital tips to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Lizzy Snyder

10 Hidden Fire Hazards In Your New York Home You Need To Know According to Cheapism.com , there are 13 hidden fire hazards in your home. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews