Bruce Springsteen Tribute Set For Ulster County Fair

Bruce Springsteen tribute playing Ulster County Fair in New Paltz this week.

Always fun when fair season arrives in the Hudson Valley, and the Ulster County Fair in New Paltz, NY is happening August 1-6. The fair features Car Load Night on Tuesday, Aug. 1 for $50 per car, Senior Days Wednesday and Thursday Aug. 2 and 3 where seniors are free from 10am-4pm, and Sensory Safe Hours Wednesday through Sunday.

Bruce Springsteen "The Boss", has a had a career spanning six decades, most of which have been with his backing band, the E Street Band. Springsteen is an originator of heartland rock, a genre combining mainstream rock music with poetic and socially conscious lyrics that tell a narrative about working-class American life. He is recognized for his poetic lyrics, his Jersey Shore roots, his distinctive voice, and his lengthy, energetic stage performances.

Alex Shillo's Bruce Springsteen Tribute at Ulster County Fair

Ulster County Fair recently announced some rock n roll as part for this year's fair lineup with a Bruce Springsteen tribute performing. Original Country rock, singer and songwriter Alex Shillo is bringing the Alex Shillo Bruce Springsteen Tribute to the fair on Thursday, Aug. 3 on the JSP Home Services Main Stage at 8pm. The fair promises an "unforgettable experience" and a "captivating show". Show is included with your Pay One Price Admission into the fair which is $20.

The Ulster County Fair is located at 249 Libertyville Rd in New Paltz, NY.