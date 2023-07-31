Bruce Springsteen Tribute Set For Ulster County Fair

Bruce Springsteen Tribute Set For Ulster County Fair

Alex Shillo Music

Bruce Springsteen tribute playing Ulster County Fair in New Paltz this week.

Always fun when fair season arrives in the Hudson Valley, and the Ulster County Fair in New Paltz, NY is happening August 1-6. The fair features Car Load Night on Tuesday, Aug. 1 for $50 per car, Senior Days Wednesday and Thursday Aug. 2 and 3 where seniors are free from 10am-4pm, and Sensory Safe Hours Wednesday through Sunday.

Also See: Hudson Valley Grandma Receives 100th Birthday Card From President Biden

Bruce Springsteen "The Boss", has a had a career spanning six decades, most of which have been with his backing band, the E Street Band. Springsteen is an originator of heartland rock, a genre combining mainstream rock music with poetic and socially conscious lyrics that tell a narrative about working-class American life.  He is recognized for his poetic lyrics, his Jersey Shore roots, his distinctive voice, and his lengthy, energetic stage performances.

Alex Shillo's Bruce Springsteen Tribute at Ulster County Fair

Ulster County Fair recently announced some rock n roll as part for this year's fair lineup  with a  Bruce Springsteen tribute performing. Original Country rock, singer and songwriter Alex Shillo is bringing the Alex Shillo Bruce Springsteen Tribute to the fair on Thursday, Aug. 3 on the JSP Home Services Main Stage at 8pm. The fair promises an "unforgettable experience" and a "captivating show". Show is included with your Pay One Price Admission into the fair which is $20.

http://

Get our free mobile app

Get all the info on the 2023 Ulster County Fair including the full headline entertainment schedule and purchase tickets here. The Ulster County Fair is located at 249 Libertyville Rd in New Paltz, NY.

Oldest Home For Sale in America is in New Paltz

A home built in 1710 recently went up for sale in New Paltz. It's the oldest home in America that went on the market during the second week of April and it can be yours for just $550,000. Take a peek inside this incredible living piece of history.
Filed Under: New Paltz, New York Events, New York News, Ulster County
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Concerts, Hudson Valley Business, Hudson Valley Entertainment News, Hudson Valley Events, Hudson Valley News, News, News From WPDH
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WPDH-WPDA