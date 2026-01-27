Endangered Animal Born at Popular New York Zoo
The Bronx Zoo announced the birth of an Endangered pygmy slow loris born this past December.
The pygmy slow loris born December 13, 2025 as the first primate born at the zoo’s new immersive World of Darkness exhibit. The pygmy slow loris is a small primate native to Southeast Asia. They are considered Endangered by the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, with habitat loss and poaching for the illegal pet trade contributing to rapid population decline.
The Bronx Zoo participates in the pygmy slow loris Species Survival Plan (SSP), a breeding program managed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) to maintain a genetically diverse population of the Endangered species.
Slow lorises are born fully furred with their eyes open and reach an adult weight of about one pound. Infants are carried on the mother’s stomach and intermittently "parked" on branches while the mother forages for food. The baby will become more active and independent as it grows, becoming fully weaned around 6 months of age. Bronx Zoo animal care staff will determine the baby’s sex at its first veterinary exam.
When it originally opened in 1969, the World of Darkness was the first major zoo exhibit to utilize a reverse day-night light cycle, making it possible for guests to see nocturnal creatures like the slow loris during their active period. The space – which reopened with updated features in 2025 – includes programmable LED lighting that simulates natural day-to-night transitions, showcasing the adaptations of 25 species that thrive in darkness.
In observance of winter hours, the zoo is open daily from 10:00 AM-4:30 PM through April 1 until summer hours begin April 2. Animal exhibits close 30 minutes prior to park closing. Due to the pygmy slow loris’s sensitivity to light, the Bronx Zoo requests that visitors kindly resist taking disruptive flash photographs.
About The Bronx Zoo
