World’s Largest Indoor Adventure Park Coming to Dutchess County

Park expected to officially open late 2026 in Wappingers Falls, NY.

Urban Air Adventure Park, the global leader in indoor adventure parks and part of Unleashed Brands, has signed a lease agreement to bring a new park location and next-level entertainment to Wappingers Falls, NY. The park is expected to officially open its doors in late 2026.

Urban Air Adventure Park Facebook Urban Air Adventure Park Facebook loading...

According to the press release, the new Urban Air Wappingers Falls, NY location will deliver top-tier service and a safe, affordable environment that caters to all ages, seven days a week. Spanning over 36,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art adventure park will feature a wide array of attractions, including Adventure Slides, Sky Rider Indoor Zipline, Air Court, Climbing Walls, Dodgeball, Dunk Ball, Warrior Course, and more.

“We’re excited to bring Urban Air to Wappingers Falls and become part of this vibrant community,” said Ryan Slemons, Chief Development Officer at Unleashed Brands. “The town offers a strong market and the accessibility needed to bring Urban Air’s unique attractions to life and create a go-to destination for family fun. We look forward to investing in the local community while driving economic activity and delivering memorable experiences that bring families together.”

Urban Air Wappingers Falls will employ 65 local residents and will begin accepting applications soon. This year, Urban Air ranked as the No. 1 entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Annual Franchise 500 list, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

Get our free mobile app

Where is Urban Adventure Park Going in Wappingers Falls?

It appears from the Google Maps image that the new Urban Adventure Park location would be going in the old eSports Gaming Center spot on Rt 9 in Wappingers across from Home Depot (and that would make sense, but it doesn't look like that would be a big enough space). The popular entertainment spot just closed its doors Dec. 31, 2025. Although it looks like that is where the park will be located, that hasn't been confirmed. One person told us that it will be going into the former Big Lots store (which makes more sense because of the size of the building).

A quick Google search finds that there is another Urban Air Adventure Park in the Hudson Valley, located in Orange County at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown. There is also one in Albany, NY. To learn more about Urban Air and its franchising opportunities, visit https://urbanairfranchise.com.

25 Locally Owned and Small Businesses in the Hudson Valley Small and locally owned businesses are the heartbeat of any community, and here in the Hudson Valley, we’re fortunate to have so many shaping our neighborhoods with character and care. Each one carries its own story — from a shop sparked by an owner’s lifelong comic collection to a farm-to-fork destination named after a cherished family nickname. Here are 25 of the best, ready to inspire, delight, and remind you why shopping local matters. Gallery Credit: Grayce Journick