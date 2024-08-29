Tractor-Trailer Gets Stuck Under Another Bridge in New York State

Another week, and yet another bridge in New York has been struck by a vehicle. The latest impact saw a large tractor-trailer getting itself stuck during the afternoon rush hour, resulting in an entire street being shut down.

While transportation officials across New York state continue to make efforts to prevent such mishaps, vehicles continue to hit bridges with low clearance. The New York State Department of Transportation has even put up more signs to reroute trucks in such areas.

What Bridge/Overpass in New York State Has Been Hit the Most Times?

But while this particular bridge, as well as others ones - like Park Street or Glenville, have had their share of hits, none of them are the reigning champs when it comes to vehicle vs bridge crashes in New York.

That distinction belongs to another one in the lower Hudson Valley.

According to the Greenwich Times, the King Street bridge on the border of Rye Brook, NY, and Greenwich, CT., where the Hutch becomes the Merritt Parkway, has been struck more times than any other bride in the state of New York.

The Times said in 2019 that the bridge had been struck almost 150 times in just the past ten years.

Steps have been taken in recent years to put more warnings on the face of the King Street bridge, and more signs on I-287 to warn trucks from getting on the Hutchinson Parkway. However, according to data collected by the state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority, vehicles struck bridges in New York state at least 344 times in 2021.

Tractor-Trailer Gets Stuck Under Another Bridge in Binghamton

WBNG reports that a truck got stuck underneath the Brandywine Avenue Rail Bridge in Binghamton Wednesday afternoon. The crash nearly tore the entire trailer in half, as tow trucks tried to remove the truck, according WBNG.