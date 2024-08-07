Police say a tractor-trailer crashed into a residence in Nw York state after the driver fell asleep. Offcials say the crash happened early Tuesday morning, after the semi first hit a vehicle parked on the street and then went into the home.

WHEC reports that there were four people inside the house at the time of the crash.

According to 2017 numbers posted at the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, “fatigue or drowsy driving” or “driver fell asleep” were factors in 2,337 police-reported personal injury and fatal crashes in New York state.

The New York Sate Police said in a press release that troopers responded to a tractor trailer into a house collision in the village of Oakfield, right before 1:30 AM Tuesday.

State Police said that an investigation determined that a 2012 Western Star tractor trailer traveling westbound struck a parked vehicle and an occupied residence. The driver of the truck has been identified as a 61-year-old North Tonawanda man, who State Police said had fallen asleep behind the wheel.

State Police said the truck driver was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was also issued tickets, says State Police.

WHEC says that none of the four people inside the struck home were hurt. Troopers say the family members were all upstaters at the time of the crash, which more than likely prevented any injuries.

