Popular Fox News Host Set to Appear in Hudson Valley

Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images

Brian Kilmeade will be in the area this fall for a stop on his stage and book tour.

Brian Kilmeade is a Long Island native and a television and radio personality, also a  political commentator for Fox News. On weekdays he co-hosts the morning show, Fox & Friends, and he hosts the Fox News Radio program The Brian Kilmeade Show. On weekends, he hosts One Nation with Brian Kilmeade, which premiered January 29, 2022. He has authored or co-authored non-fiction and fiction books.

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images
Since 1998 he has co-hosted Fox's cable morning television show, Fox and Friends along with Steve Doocy and E.D. Hill. In April 2006, he filled in the Fox News Radio time slot of former Fox anchor Tony Snow, who had left the network to become the White House press secretary for the George W. Bush administration. He is a frequent panelist on The Five airing nightly at 5 p.m. eastern on FNC. He also hosts the Fox News Radio program The Brian Kilmeade Show and hosts "What Made America Great" on Fox Nation. As of 2022, he also hosts One Nation with Brian Kilmeade, weekends on Fox News.

In late April 2023, Kilmeade was selected to replace the removed Tucker Carlson, in hosting Fox News Tonight, the replacement for Tucker Carlson Tonight, for the week of April 24.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Brian Kilmeade Appearing in Peekskill, NY

Brian Kilmeade - The History, Liberty & Laughs Tour is coming to Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY on Sunday Oct. 20 at 7pm. A description of the show says, Brian delivers a live stage show like no other. Through engaging storytelling and motivational insights, he’ll take you on a journey through America’s remarkable past, connecting historical events to the pressing issues of today. Tickets including limited pre-show and meet & greet tickets are available through the Paramount Hudson Valley box office. Get more info here.

"Fox & Friends" Television Host Brian Kilmeade (L) looks on as Model Miranda Kerr demonstrates a yoga pose on "Fox & Friends" at FOX Studios on June 4, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)
