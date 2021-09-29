Breathtaking Sculpture Garden Opening this Weekend in New Paltz

Do you have plans for this weekend? If you love art, especially whimsical art, you might just want to head to Ulster County to enjoy something a little different than all of the harvest festivals. How about checking out a sculpture garden?

This Saturday, Oct. 2 from 4PM - 6PM, the Unison Arts Center at 68 Mountain Rest Road in New Paltz will be celebrating their Annual Sculpture Garden Opening. It’s a chance for you to experience impressive and unique works in the Art Center’s beautiful sculpture garden. New pieces have been added to their semi-permanent collection, including “Praise for the Earthworm '' by Gianni Biaggi as well as several new works by regional and local sculptors. This sculpture garden opening will celebrate this new whimsical piece, as well as the other delightful and distinctive pieces that reside on the Center’s grounds. For more information about the Sculpture Garden Opening, and to check out pictures and other programs, visit the Unison Art Center website.

While you’re in New Paltz, don’t forget to check out Water Street Market where you’ll find one of my favorite antique stores, The Antiques Barn. You can also find other great local shops and get a bite to eat at Water Street Market. Or try one of the restaurants on Main Street like Lola’s Cafe, P & Gs, or Gadeleto's Seafood.

If you're the outdoor type, you've got the Hudson Valley Rail Trail right there in New Paltz, and you're just a hop skip and a jump away from some beautiful hiking at Minnewaska State Park. Whatever you choose to do in New Paltz, don’t forget to enjoy the beautiful views.

4 Hudson Valley Cities that Went From Worn to Wow, and 1 that Hasn't These Hudson Valley Cities Have Gone From Scary to Spectacular

Iconic Woodstock Restaurant Leaving After More Than 4 Decades Saying Goodbye To the Iconic Little Bear Restaurant (For Now)