Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly

Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years.

Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.

In 2015, the Kingston Cafe HQ opened at 2121 Ulster Ave, Lake Katrine, NY. The long-standing bakery offered organic wood-fired bread, pastries and cafe fare in a simple setting. Bread Alone took to social media and their Facebook page this past week to announce that they would be closing their Kingston Cafe on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Why the Closing of Bread Alone Kingston Cafe HQ?

Bread Alone stated that it would be closing its Kingston Cafe to the public to repurpose the space for the growing Bread Alone team as a cafeteria and break room. They went on to say that they would be doing some light renovations and that they would be looking forward to honoring the Bread Alone team with the new cafeteria and break room. They also thanked all their customers for the support and encouraged everyone to visit the other Bread Alone locations. There are two other Bread Alone Cafes in Ulster County (Woodstock, NY and Boiceville, NY) and a third location in Dutchess County (Rhinebeck, NY).

For more on Bread Alone, check out their website here.