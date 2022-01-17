Apparently, I'm like the only one in the Hudson Valley who's never heard of this bread.

This past Friday morning, I happened to look outside my apartment window in Poughkeepsie and saw this big bread truck that caught my eye. It featured a logo of a long-haired, muscular rocker dude playing guitar inside the outline of a giant guitar pick with the words Dave's Killer Bread. Just the name alone made me want to go out and buy some.

So as I do often when stumbling upon something interesting to me, I snapped a photo of the truck and posted it to social media. I was quite surprised by the response. It was as if every single person that commented had not only heard of the bread, but they've had it, and most raved about it! With over 130 reactions from folks all over the Hudson Valley, and 110 comments, most of the comments talked about how the bread is expensive ($5 a loaf), but delicious. Some also said that I should check out the backstory about Dave's Killer Bread, as it is an interesting one, so I did.

According to Dave's Killer Bread website, they are a Second Chance Employer. This means that they hire the best person for the job, regardless of criminal history. The story of Dave's Killer Bread goes back to 2005 when Dave Dahl and his nephew would bring their bread to sell at the Portland Farmers Market. It marked a new chapter for Dave who had grown up with a family of bakers, but whose life had taken a different path. The path led him to do time in prison for a total of 15 years. But a moment of clarity during his last sentence made him realize that he wanted to do more with his life. He was welcomed back to the small family bakery by his older brother Glenn, determined to prove his worth and make a positive impact, and the rest is history. Dave's Killer Bread is packed with seeds and grains, and it's made with organic and non-GMO ingredients. In 2005 the company had 30 employees, expanding to nearly 200 in 2010 and 280 by the end of 2012, and they've been covered by The New York Times and MSNBC. The company was purchased by Flower Foods in 2015 for $275 million. Dave Dahl reportedly received $33 million in the sale.