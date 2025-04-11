Discover the Best Hudson Valley Grilled Cheese Spots

Check out 5 great Hudson Valley grilled cheese spots.

Who doesn't love a grilled cheese sandwich? Add a bowl of tomato soup on the side, and it's just pure delight. National Grilled Cheese Day Sandwich Day is celebrated each year on April 12, and it recognizes one of the top comfort foods in the United States. Although many people make their own grilled cheese sandwiches at home, some may not be aware that great grilled cheese sandwiches can be found at some of your favorite area restaurants here in New York's Hudson Valley.

After asking the Hudson Valley about some of their favorite places to grab a grilled cheese, we've decided to compile a list of 5 Hudson Valley spots to get a great grilled cheese sandwich.

5 Great Hudson Valley Grilled Cheese Spots

Gateway Diner

You may be surprised, but yes! A local area diner has made our list. Many people seem to love the grilled cheese sandwich at Gateway Diner in Highland. Be sure to add bacon, ham or sausage.

Erin O'Neill's Pub & Grill

Erin O'Neill's Pub & Grill in Poughkeepsie has a popular grilled cheese sandwich with a trio of cheddar, pepper-jack, and American cheeses on thick Texas toast, with tomato soup dip. You can also add bacon! The sandwich is so popular, TikTok star Kate Norkeliunas visited the spot and raved about the sandwich.

Newburgh Brewing Company

Newburgh Brewing Company in Newburgh makes a grilled cheese sandwich that many seem to love, in fact, they make an awesome grilled cheese according to one fan. The Bacon & Onion Grilled Cheese is a must-have with cheddar cheese and bacon, brown ale caramelized onions, and spice burger sauce on multi-grain bread.

Village Restaurant & Pancake Factory

Village Pancake Factory on rt 44 in Pleasant Valley, NY is said to have an excellent grilled cheese sandwich according to a customer that visited the Pleasant Valley location. The Ultimate Adult Grilled Cheese is topped with grilled mozzarella, roasted peppers, bacon, grilled apple and Avocado on rye.

Put Some Meat On Your Bones

Put Some Meat on Your Bones is a grilled cheese food truck located at the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights. Lyle Puente opened the business in 2014 and it's gotten rave reviews from customers who travel from all over to try his sandwiches.

