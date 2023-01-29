Theirs a new dog in town starting February 2nd, 2023 and I think many of you will enjoy what it's got brewing. Walden is home to many of our favorite small businesses and it looks like they are about to get another one.

I am hoping 2023 is the year of lots of new opportunities for small businesses in our area. It seems like social media feeds are full of new businesses lately and this is a good sign for all of us who like to shop, eat and drink locally. It is great to see how many new places to spend our downtime are popping up this winter.

New Brewery Opens in Walden, NY

Big Dogs Brewery is inviting everyone to join them on February 2nd for their official grand opening. I reached out when I first saw them sharing details about the brewery on Facebook and they took the time to get back to me with details for the event and what they want Big Dogs to be for the community.

We plan to create a place where you can come enjoy a drink with friends, play trivia on a thirty Thursday & enjoy live music & food trucks on Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays. (Big Dogs Brewery via Facebook Messenger)

Located in Walden at 771 North ROute 52 they are formerly the Brewery at Orange County HOPS. Tim and Melissa have been working hard to get the brewery ready. They have been working hard on the decor including the bar. They have also put a lot of thought into the beverage menu which will include both alcoholic and non-alcoholic choices.

They will be pet friendly by the spring, and guests 16 and older are welcome. They will offer coffee, tea, and hot chocolate which you can add spirits if you wish. Once the weather gets nicer they will have outdoor activities including music. They have really thought about a lot of things to make your experience enjoyable. For more info click here.

On Thursday, February 2nd Big Dogs Brewery will be open for their first night from 3 PM to 10 PM this will be your first chance to meet Tim and Melissa. Sully On The Street will be the food truck for the opening weekend. They have planned 3 nights of music, Friday Dan Brother Band, Saturday T.J. Santiago & Company, and Sunday it's Nicole Deloi.

