Wappingers Cafe Responds to Complaint About Bible Verses on Order

A Hudson Valley restaurant has found itself at the center of a social media controversy after a customer complained about Bible verses written on her takeout containers.

Now, the owner is responding with an explanation.

Google Maps Google Maps

Customer Calls Out Wappingers Restaurant Over Bible Verses

Alison Christine took to social media on Thursday after ordering takeout from The Green Bowl Cafe on Route 9D in Wappingers. According to her post, not only did the restaurant get her order wrong, but someone had also written Bible verses on her to-go boxes.

Alison didn't hold back in expressing her frustration, calling the messages unwanted and announcing that she would donate "twice what she spent (at the restaurant) to The Satanic Temple in Salem."

Reaction to the post was mixed. Some agreed that receiving unsolicited religious messages with a food order was inappropriate, while others defended the restaurant, saying the verses were a positive gesture intended to spread kindness.

Canva Canva

Restaurant Owner Explains Why Employee Wrote Bible Verses

The restaurant's owner, Yami Holguin, responded directly to Alison's Facebook complaint, saying she was sorry for the incorrect order and offering to pay for her next meal, but she refused to apologize for the Bible verses.

According to Holguin, the messages came from a young employee who has experienced some difficult times and found comfort in her faith. The employee began writing Bible verses on takeout boxes in the hope that her words might help someone else going through a difficult period.

Holguin said the gesture was never intended to judge anyone or push religious beliefs on customers.

She also shared a deeply personal story about losing her younger sister, explaining that the tragedy caused her to lose her own faith. It took years for her to reconnect with her spirituality and find comfort in the Bible again.

Seeing a young employee share something that helped her through her own struggles is something Holguin said makes her proud.

Google Maps Google Maps

Green Bowl Says Everyone Is Welcome, Regardless of Faith

Holguin stressed that the restaurant welcomes customers of every religion, as well as those who don't practice any faith.

The Green Bowl welcomes everyone, of every faith and of no faith at all. That will never change. Everyone who walks through our door gets the same love and the same food.

She also acknowledged Alison's right to disagree with the messages and suggested that if customers don't want to see the bible verses, they should request a blank box.

Some people in the comments applauded Holguin for her response, saying that an unexpected Bible verse might be just the encouragement they need. Others were not happy with the idea of having to "opt out" of receiving unsolicited religious messages with their lunch, saying that the whole thing was "creepy".

We want to know what you think. What would you do if you received a bible message on your takeout order? Let us know by responding to our Facebook post or sending us a text on our mobile app.

Get our free mobile app