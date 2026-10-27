Wappingers Boy Takes Lead in National Superhero Contest

A young Hudson Valley boy is one step closer to becoming a real-life superhero, but he needs your help.

A national contest called Stan Lee's Super Kid is giving one child the opportunity to become a comic book superhero, complete with their own character in a special-edition comic book inspired by the legendary creator of Spider-Man, Iron Man and the X-Men. The winner will also receive $25,000 and four VIP passes to the 2027 Los Angeles Comic Con.

The competition celebrates children who demonstrate the qualities of a superhero in their everyday lives, including kindness, courage and determination. And one of the children competing for the national title happens to live right here in Dutchess County.

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Wappingers Boy Takes First Place in Quarterfinal Voting

Joey, a young resident of the Town of Wappinger, has advanced to the quarterfinals of the national competition, placing him among the top 1% of contestants. Even more impressive, as of Tuesday morning, October 27, Joey is currently in first place in his quarterfinal voting group.

According to his official competition profile, Joey was born with a rare genetic condition known as Noonan syndrome with a KRAS mutation. Noonan syndrome is a condition that can affect a child's development and cause a variety of physical and health challenges.

Despite the obstacles he has faced, Joey has become known for his infectious smile and outgoing personality.

In a message shared on social media, the Town of Wappinger described Joey as a child who always has a smile on his face and a natural charisma that makes everyone around him smile.

Town Supervisor Joseph D. Cavaccini and the Town of Wappinger Parks and Recreation Department are encouraging residents to support Joey as he continues through the competition.

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A Real-Life Superhero With Big Dreams

Joey already has some pretty specific ideas about what kind of superhero he would like to become.

According to his contest profile, his favorite superhero is Captain America because he has a shield and always does what's right. His love of superheroes came from his father, who is a big Marvel fan.

If Joey could have any superpower, he would combine the strength of the Hulk with Thor's ability to fly. He says he would use those powers to help other children and visit his dad at work whenever he wanted.

Now, Joey has a chance to see himself transformed into a superhero on the pages of a real comic book.

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How to Vote for Joey

Although Joey is currently leading his quarterfinal group, the competition is far from over. Voting continues through November 5, when the top contestant from each quarterfinal group will advance to the semifinals.

Supporters can cast one free vote every 24 hours. Additional votes are available through donations that benefit the contest's charitable fundraising efforts.

Residents can learn more about Joey and support his quest to become Stan Lee's Super Kid by visiting his official voting page.