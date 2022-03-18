Best Places To Get Raviolis In The Hudson Valley

National Ravioli Day is this Sunday (March 20).

According to National Day Calendar, March 20 celebrates a fun-filled and versatile pasta.... The Ravioli. A traditional Italian-filled pasta, the ravioli can be filled with various ingredients, including cheese, meat, vegetables, and seasonings, and usually served in broth or with a sauce. One can observe National Ravioli Day by having your favorite raviolis and using #NationalRavioliDay to share on social media.

We asked the Hudson Valley where in the area is their go-to place for the best raviolis, and have compiled a top 5 list.

Top 5 Places to Get the Best Raviolis in the Hudson Valley

5. The Local Supermarket

Chef Boyardee Facebook Chef Boyardee Facebook loading...

Believe it or not, many in the Hudson Valley have said they like Chef Boyardee as their favorite raviolis. Whether those who said this were kidding or being serious is unknown, but regardless, the popular canned ravioli that you can find on the store shelf in your local supermarket made the list.

4. Plated Modern American Bistro

Plated Restaurant Facebook Plated Restaurant Facebook loading...

Plated Modern American Bistro in Hopewell Junction makes the best mushroom ravioli according to some very, satisfied customers in the Hudson Valley.

2425 NY-52, Hopewell Junction, NY

3. Vesuvio's Ristorante

Vesuvio's Ristorante Facebook Vesuvio's Ristorante Facebook loading...

Vesuvio's Ristorante in Newburgh is a family-owned and operated restaurant offering traditional Italian cuisine. Try the Ravioli al Forno.

300 Dupont Ave, Newburgh, NY 12550

2. Aloy's

Aloy's Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Aloy's Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Aloy's Restaurant offers gourmet Italian food and award winning thin-crust pizza. They've been serving the Hudson Valley since 1929. Try their Maine lobster ravioli.

157 Garden St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

1. Mom's House

VBaleha/Getty, Nataly Hanin/Getty via Canva VBaleha/Getty, Nataly Hanin/Getty via Canva loading...

When the Hudson Valley was asked where their favorite go-to place was for the best raviolis, the most popular answer was mom's house. We'd have to agree with this answer.

Well, there ya have it. So many options out there in the Hudson Valley, and we only scratched the surface with this top 5 list. Go out and enjoy National Ravioli Day on Sunday, wherever you end up. In the meantime, check out 5 of the best authentic Italian markets in the Hudson Valley.