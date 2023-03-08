That’s a Spicy Meatball! 5 Great Hudson Valley Meatball Hot Spots

We've got a list of 5 Hudson Valley Hot Spots for Great Meatballs.

Who doesn't love a good meatball? Meatballs are so popular, in fact, there's a National Meatball Day celebrated annually in March. There are a lot of great spots for meatballs all over the Hudson Valley, and I've mentioned before that some of the best meatballs that I've personally had have been at Encore Restaurant in Marlboro, NY. So good!

5 Great Hudson Valley Meatball Hot Spots

Encore Restaurant

Encore is a family-owned Italian restaurant located in Marlboro, NY (Ulster County) that has been serving the area for 3 years. Trust me when I tell you that the meatballs are amazing! I've had them on many occasions.

1441 Rte 9W, Marlboro, NY 12542

Joe Cristiano's

Joe Cristiano's Pizza is your neighborhood pizzeria with locations in Hyde Park, NY and Poughkeepsie, NY. Established in 2007, Joe Cristiano's does not only serve pizza but so much more including great meatballs that area residents rave about, including their popular garlick knot Meatball Slider!

1225 NY-9G, Hyde Park, NY 12538

518 Salt Point Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Villa Nigrelli

Villa Nigrelli offers authentic Italian cuisine and tradition in Hopewell Junction, NY (Dutchess County). This is another place where I've personally had the meatballs and I can attest to the fact that they are great, and many would agree.

109 Carpenter Road, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

Frank Guido's Little Italy

Frank Guido's Little Italy in Kingston, NY (Ulster County) is a traditional Neapolitan restaurant inspired by dishes enjoyed by our families and friends for generations. People are always talking about how great the meatballs are at Frank Guido's.

14 Thomas St, Kingston, NY 12401

Savona's Trattoria

Savona's Trattoria is a family Italian restaurant, serving Italian fare and locally inspired dishes with locations in Kingston (Ulster County), Red Hook (Dutchess County), Poughkeepsie (Dutchess County), and Hudson, NY (Columbia County). Time and time again, whenever the subject of meatballs comes up, Hudson Valley residents bring up Savona's more than any other area restaurant. There is something about the meatballs at Savona's that everyone just loves!

11 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401

7249 S Broadway, Red Hook, NY 12571

1 Collegeview Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

136 Warren St, Hudson, NY 12534

Well, there ya have it! Just a sampling of what the Hudson Valley has to offer with our list of five hot spots to get great meatballs. Get on out and try some, or make your own at home.