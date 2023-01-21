For some Mexican food is a summer or warm weather treat for me it is a staple. I have to have my weekly share of guacamole with chips and fajitas all year long. And nothing warms you better on a cold Hudson Valley winter night than a well-made Margarita.

If you are like me and you are always in search of a freshly made bowl of guac and some crispy light chips to go with it you are going to love some of the places I found thanks to the comments left on a recent social media post. It is no secret that we have an unbelievable amount of delicious Mexican restaurants in our area. So many in fact I had to limit the amount that I mentioned in this article.

Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurant: A Guide to Guacamole

After combing through the restaurant list online and reading where some of you love to grab Nachos, Guacamole and Chips I have narrowed a list for you to get started on. If I had included all the yummy spots to grab a Mexican favorite once a week you would be visiting spots through the end of 2024.

SKY VIEW Mexican Restaurant via Facebook

For this article, I focused on places that you may not have heard of or even been to yet. I want them to be easy to get to and offer a wide array on their menu but also have creamy fresh guacamole. There are so many things to love on a menu at a Mexican restaurant but the truth is we all like to order some fresh guacamole to devour while we selected our entree. Much like Jello, there is always room for more guacamole.

Where to find the Best Mexican Food in the Hudson Valley

Frontera Tacos & Tequila in Middletown appears to have their fresh guac served to you with spoons so it is easy to put a heaping amount on your chip without it breaking. La Charla in New Paltz also comes with a spoon and Gaby's gives you so much that it doesn't seem to fit in the bowl.

Where to get Tacos, Nachos, and Mexican Food in the Hudson Valley

