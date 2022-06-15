Best-Ever Lobster Available in the Hudson Valley this Weekend

Planning a trip to Maine anytime soon? No? Well, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some delicious Maine Lobster. In fact, this weekend, here in the Hudson Valley, you’ll have a couple of chances to get world famous Maine Lobster. Yum! Sounds delicious, right?

Cousins Maine Lobster will have their truck in two Hudson Valley locations this weekend. This time around, Cousins Maine Lobster will be at the Round Hill Association at 105 Ridge Road in Fishkill from 11AM - 7PM this Saturday, June 18. Can’t make it Saturday? Cousins Maine Lobster will also be at the Highland Food Truck festival at 35 Phillips Avenue in Highland from 2PM - 8PM this Sunday, June 19. Go to one or both appearances because great lobster is hard to come by, and Cousins Maine Lobster has some of the greatest lobster anywhere.

Not familiar with Cousins Maine Lobster? They got their start back in 2011, but really took off after their appearance on the hit television show Shark Tank. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has become well known throughout the country and beyond, and they’ve got food trucks all over America stopping in neighborhoods just like Fishkill and Highland. And they get raves.

If you're like me and you love a lobster roll with just lobster and warm butter, Cousins Maine Lobster has got you covered with the Cousins Maine Lobster Connecticut Lobster Roll. Like a little mayo with your lobster? Try the Maine Lobster Roll. They’ve also got lobster tacos, lobster bisque and clam chowder. No matter what you decide to get, I guarantee it will be delicious.

