Beloved Teacher Dies in Hudson Valley ‘Doing What He Loved To Do’

Residents from the Mid-Hudson region are mourning the loss of a popular teacher.

On Saturday around 10:15 p.m., New York State Police responded to a 911 call for a collision involving a vehicle and a bicycle at the intersection of Lower Road and State Line Road in the town of Minisink.

An investigation revealed that a bicyclist failed to stop while traveling south at the stop sign on Lower Road and struck the front passenger side of a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country that was traveling west on State Line Road, police say.

The bicyclist was identified as 50-year-old Kevin Feeney from the Town of Chester. Paramedics at the scene determined that Feeney had succumbed to his injuries, police say.

"Kevin died doing what he loved to do...going for very long bike rides through the back roads of Orange County," his obituary states. "He was an athlete to the utmost degree. Anyone who knew him would agree. His sense of humor was unique in its own, on his 50th birthday he rode for 100 miles and called it the Half Century, Century ride."

Feeney taught for the past 22 years in the East Ramapo Central School District. He was currently a Physical Education teacher at Ramapo High School, according to his obituary.

"Fenney, you were the definition of what a teacher is. You never gave up on any of us. You stay with us till the end. People need to know that ERCSD may be dying, but it’s teachers like Feeney, that keeps us fighting, fighting for students to have teachers like him. Fighting for students to be able to look back and say, that teacher truly cared," a student wrote on Facebook, according to Feeney's wife. "You can’t find that in many places. Feeney, you made us all believe in the good of people & to be able to trust people."

Feeney is survived by his wife and two children. Burial is scheduled for Friday at Immaculate Conception Church in Stony Point.

"In my life I’ve had wonderful teachers, I’ve had some not so great teachers, but you, YOU, were like a character out of a book... you came to work with a smile on your face every day, no matter what kind of day it was... you cared so much for your students; even when they weren’t your students anymore... you never failed to make me smile, you never failed to make my day. Having you as a teacher was one of the highlights of my freshman year," former student Katty Sanchez wrote on Facebook.

Feeney was wearing a bike helmet at the time of the collision, officials say. The operator of the vehicle stopped and immediately ran to the cyclist and Lenape Volunteer Ambulance service arrived immediately and began life-saving efforts, according to New York State Police