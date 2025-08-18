Poughkeepsie Leads Region In Emergency Response Times

Poughkeepsie goes from worst to best EMS Response Rates in Dutchess County.

Poughkeepsie EMS encompasses various providers, including the Arlington Fire District, Empress EMS, and NDP EMS, offering both basic and advanced life support services within the city and surrounding areas. The City of Poughkeepsie, in particular, has seen significant improvements in its EMS response times, notably with the partnership with Empress EMS, which has resulted in a top ranking in the region for emergency medical response,

City of Poughkeepsie gave an update on the dramatic improvement in safety procedures through EMS response rates. The report ranked how efficiently EMS teams respond to Priority 1 (life-threatening) emergencies across seven regions. City of Poughkeepsie times decreased by a remarkable 35 seconds.

-Poughkeepsie ranked #1 in the region for emergency medical response, according to the latest County EMS report for Q2 2025.

-Fastest Ambulance Response Times: 84% of responses were under 9 minutes. Poughkeepsie landed #1 out of 7 regions.

-Almost No Delays Over 15 Minutes: Poughkeepsie (Region 6) Only 2% of responses were delayed over 15 minutes. Nearly every emergency call was answered well within the critical time window.

-Poughkeepsie (Region 6) Overall Score = 5 (lowest is best).

--Poughkeepsie's 2024 Average Response Time: 6 minutes, 23 seconds.

-Q 2025 Average Response Time: 5 minutes, 48 seconds.

