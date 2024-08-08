LOOK: Rare Photo of Historic Hudson Valley Inn Being Built

It's almost overwhelming, the amount of history that's around us in the Hudson Valley. And it's impossible to know it all. But, every once in a while, you're reminded of that history whether it be through conversation, travel, or simply a post on social media.

The most recent nugget of history to cross my path revolves around one popular vacation destination.

Vintage Photo of Historic Hudson Valley Inn

There are a number of historic hotels and inns in the Hudson Valley. You've got one of America's oldest inns, Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck, you've got Troutbeck Inn in Amenia which was frequented by a ton of notable authors and politicians, but you've also got Bear Mountain Inn.

Recently, Bear Mountain Inn shared a photo on social media that got the Hudson Valley fascinated.

The photo is from 1914 and shows the early start of the Bear Mountain Inn being built.



Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to spot what looks to be a bear roaming through the rocks in the foreground of the photo. How fitting!

Following the post, many people began chiming in with fond memories they have of Bear Mountain from married couples first meeting at the Inn to memories of Christmas celebrations past.

The photo got me curious about Bear Mountain Inn's history. With the beginnings of it dating back to 1914, surely there's a ton to uncover.

Here are some of the highlights:

According to Bear Mountain, the materials used for the inn were mostly mined from the area. Portions of the siding, trim, and floor pieces are made from timber that was harvested from the surrounding land. But there's more than just interesting architecture to this inn's history.

Bear Mountain Inn's Notable Visitors

Bear Mountain Inn has had some pretty prominent people pass through.

The 1930s and 1940s were a popular time for the inn. Aside from major New York sports teams like the New York Giants, Brooklyn Dodgers, and New York Knicks (more commonly known as Knickerbockers at the time), a number of important politicians and also made their stay.

These politicians and dignitaries included Franklin D. Roosevelt, Eleanor Roosevelt, Harry Truman, and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Bear Mountain Inn has made updates as the years have gone on, including the recent expansion of their restaurant services at the inn.

On the 100th birthday of Bear Mountain Inn, the Palisades Land Conservancy collected tons of photos capturing Bear Mountain's vast history that you can see here:

