Back In Action: Bear Mountain State Park & Attractions Reopen Following July Storm

Nearly two months ago, a storm that devastated parts of the Hudson Valley did some major damage to one particular hotspot. Finally, though, things have reopened, and visitors are now able to take advantage of the remaining days of summer, as well as plan their fall visits to Bear Mountain.

Record Rainfall Devastates Areas of Hudson Valley in July Storm

Following the July 9th storm, it was apparent that the areas surrounding Bear Mountain were hit especially hard. Details of closings came almost immediately after the storm, with the state park and trailside area announcing their closure, as well as the museums and zoo, and Harriman State Park.

According to the New York Almanack, nine inches of rain fell in less than six hours during that storm, with major destruction to the area, and the need for multiple rescues from the mountain. Crews have been working tirelessly to make repairs in this area, as well as the Palisades Parkway, Route 9W, Popolopen Bridge and Storm King Highway.

Approximately 47 days later, (parts of) Bear Mountain State Park, including the paddle boats and carousel, reopened for business, welcoming visitors to a spot they have loved visiting since it opened more than 100 years ago in 1910.

Bear Mountain State Park & Bear Mountain Inn Reopen Following July Storm

Effective today, September 1, lodging, the 1915 Restaurant, and Stand 10 Concessions at Bear Mountain Inn have officially reopened (and to celebrate they are even offering some nice discounts as well).

No surprise, the announcement of the different reopenings at Bear Mountain has been very well received by both locals and out-of-town visitors to this historic area of the Hudson Valley.

