A United States President, a literary great, and a Supreme Court Justice walk into an inn in the Hudson Valley...

You could fill a phone book listing out each and every historical figure, notable musician, world-renowned artist, etc. who has passed through the Hudson Valley at some point over the years.

We're graced with an inspiring landscape of mountains, greenery, and water that attracts creatives from all over. The area has been the muse of artists ranging from Washington Irving to Joni Mitchell.

READ MORE: 8 Songs By Famous Artists That Reference the Hudson Valley

But when you see that a number of renowned politicians, artists, and literary greats have all made stops at the same spot, you have to wonder what's so great about it!

Get our free mobile app

The Most 'Enchanting' Inn in the Hudson Valley

Troutbeck Inn has roots dating back 300 years. It's changed ownership a couple of times through the years but has maintained its reputation amongst distinguished visitors.

Located in Amenia in Dutchess County, NY, Troutbeck was described as, "a world in itself, hidden by trees and separated by the musical boundary-line of the Webutuck River from the tiny hamlet of Leedsville." This beautiful description was written in the forward of Thoreau's Last Letter by Edwin Arlington Robinson.

Based on this description, it's no wonder the inn attracted the likes of emerging philosophers, naturalists, essayists, and poets like Thoreau and Emerson.

Famous Faces at Troutbeck Inn

In the early 1900s, Columbia University Comparative Literature Department Head Colonel Joel Spingarn, and his wife Amy purchased the inn and maintained the stream of notable intellects who came to stay. Literary giants like Sinclair Lewis and Lewis Mumford were among the visitors at Troutbeck, along with Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and President Theodore Roosevelt but the list goes on. Having hosted early meetings of the emerging NAACP, co-founder Mary Ovington, and sociologist and civil rights activist W.E.B. Dubois also passed through Troutbeck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Troutbeck (@troutbeck.ny)

Troutbeck Inn Today

Today, Troutbeck remains an esteemed place to stay, ranking among Conde Nast's 50 Best Resorts in the World.

You have your choice of cottages and houses to pick from when booking a room, they have a US Open-grade tennis court, relaxing pools, and really delicious-looking food options including pasta nights.

It probably looks quite different from the tranquil days of Emerson and Thoreau's stays, but it's certainly one of the Hudson Valley's most hidden history-filled stays.

These 15 Upstate New York Lakeside Hotels Offer the Ultimate in Relaxation (and History!) Upstate New York is replete with beautiful lakes, both big and small. And with these lakes comes fantastic lakefront hotel and resort properties. Here are 15 of the best Upstate lakefront hotels waiting to help you unwind. Some are quite old and rustic. Others are as new as only two years old. All are wonderful. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio