Community Alert: A New Opioid to Know About
There’s a substance called Cychlorphine that hasn’t made major headlines yet, but it’s something first responders and health professionals are starting to pay attention to.
It’s part of the same drug family as morphine, but it behaves a little differently in the body, and that difference matters.
What makes it tricky isn’t just strength...It’s how it interacts with the brain.
Cyclorphine binds very tightly to opioid receptors and tends to “stick,” which can make its effects last longer and respond differently to treatment.
What an Overdose on Cyclorphine Looks Like:
- Slowed or shallow breathing, even if someone doesn’t fully stop breathing;
- Confusion or unusual behavior that comes and goes;
- and a weaker or slower response to naloxone (Narcan)
This doesn’t mean naloxone won’t work, health officials say it still can, but it may take multiple doses and close monitoring.
Why this matters for the community:
In real-world situations, substances are often mixed. That means someone may not realize what they’ve taken or how it will affect them.
What to keep in mind:
- If something feels off, don’t wait—call for help;
- Naloxone is still a critical, life-saving tool;
- Stay with the person until help arrives;
- Breathing support (like rescue breaths) can make a difference
This isn’t about panic. It’s about being informed and prepared. Not every overdose looks the same, and understanding that can help save lives.
Addiction Support and Services
If you or someone you love is struggling, there are local, judgment-free places ready to help:
- Access: Supports for Living Mental health and substance use services across multiple counties
- Arms Acres Inpatient detox and rehab services
- Lexington Center for Recovery Outpatient programs, counseling, and medication-assisted treatment
- Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan and Ulster Substance use treatment and recovery support
- New York State HOPEline Call or text 1-877-8-HOPENY for 24/7 confidential help
- SAMHSA National Helpline Call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for free, confidential support anytime.