Do You Recognize These Alleged Beacon, NY Crystal Thieves?

Earlier this month there was somewhat of a crystal heist on Main Street in Beacon.

Apparently for the last 5 years or so there has been a large crystal embedded into a tree planter outside of Sam's Realty and Posh on Main in Beacon, New York. We reached out to Sam's Realty who told us that the crystal belonged to a man named Dylan who owned a crystal shop that was once a Main Street staple.

Unfortunately, the crystal saw its last days in Beacon at the hands of several alleged thieves.

Thieves Steal Beacon, New York Crystal

On February 23rd, 2023 the City of Beacon Police Department shared photos and information about an unfortunate events on February 5th, 2023. In a statement the City of Beacon Police Department writes:

The City of Beacon Police Department is investigating the theft of a large crystal that was taken on Feb 5, 2023 at 6pm at the corner of Main St and Schenck Ave.

They add that the thieves took off in a red Toyota Forerunner. Take a look at the vehicle below:

While information about the theft is limited, the photos of the night when the crystal was stolen tells a full story.

As mentioned by the City of Beacon Police Department the crystal was stolen around 6pm on a Sunday on Main Street in Beacon. From the photos it looks like there were several witnesses around and the thieves look like they came prepared:

In the photo is seems as though they have a blanket of some sort to shimmy the crystal from the grass to the red Toyota Forerunner and that there were 4 different people in on the crystal theft.

Do you recognize anyone in the following photos? If so the City of Beacon Police Department is asking that you contact Detective Wood at (845) 838 5053.

