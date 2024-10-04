Blocktober Returns All Month Long on WPDH

Nevermind Rocktober, Its Blocktober at the Home of Rock n Roll.

Yes, October has arrived in the Hudson Valley area. As an old school rocker myself, I have always used the term Rocktober with pride! According to Urban Dictionary, The term Rocktober is an informal celebration of rock music taking place every year in the month of October. It may apply to any genre of rock and roll, however it is most often connected to the 'classic rock' genre. A typical Rocktober fan may be described as a beer-drinking, mullett and/or older rock aficionado.

101.5 WPDH has been rockin the airwaves since 1976, bringing you the greatest music ever recorded, Classic Rock, to New York's Hudson Valley. Block Party celebrations in October are a tradition, and we love delivering goods every weekend in October, being the soundtrack for many listener's parties and other weekend events and activities. The tradition continues this year, so get ready for maximum rock!

Guns 'N' Roses 'Not In This Lifetime' Tour - Brisbane Marc Grimwade, Getty Images loading...

Well here at WPDH, we forgo the Rocktober term, and bring you Blocktober! Every weekend for the month of October, we're throwing Blocktober, Block Party Weekends!

At the top of every hour, we'll play blocks of classic rock from your favorite WPDH artists, like Guns N' Roses, Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin, Def Leppard, AC/DC and Tom Petty. All your favorites will be represented! You can request a block anytime through the WPDH mobile app.

aerosmith Larry Busacca, Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Led Zeppelin in 1973 Evening Standard/Getty Images loading...

Blocktober Weekends are brought to you by Montanos Shoe Store in Saugerties.