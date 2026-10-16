Drivers Must Follow New Three-Foot Rule in Hudson Valley

Dutchess County drivers must now give a little more room to the people they share the road with.

Anyone who regularly drives through Dutchess County knows that some roads don’t leave much room for people walking or riding a bike. Narrow shoulders, missing sidewalks and stretches without bike lanes can put them a little too close for comfort.

Photo by Martin Magnemyr on Unsplash people riding bicycles on road during daytime

The Dutchess County Legislature announced Thursday that it has approved a measure establishing a three-foot passing distance for bicyclists and other vulnerable road users. Supporters say the change would clear up a loophole in New York’s existing law.

Right now, New York requires motorists to pass bicycles at a “safe distance," but doesn’t give drivers a specific measurement.

The Dutchess law now sets that minimum at three feet, with protections for pedestrians, cyclists, construction workers and law enforcement officers.

Motorists need to allow at least three feet of clearance when passing someone covered by the law. When there isn’t enough room to safely get around a cyclist, the New York State Department of Transportation advises drivers to slow down and wait behind them until it’s safe to pass.

Photo by Oleg Kukharuk on Unsplash a man riding a bike down a street

Legislator Trevor Redl of the Town of Poughkeepsie authored the resolution, saying it would help protect people using local roads and educate drivers about leaving enough space. Fellow Town of Poughkeepsie legislator Lisa Kaul, who sponsored the measure, said the goal is simply to make roads safer for everyone.

“Everyone who shares our roads, especially bicyclists, pedestrians, construction workers, and law enforcement officers, deserves to feel safe and to get home safely,” Kaul said.

While counties across New York have been adopting three-foot rules, there is still no statewide requirement. Senate Bill S1665 passed the State Senate in May but remains in the Assembly’s Transportation Committee.

According to the Legislature’s announcement, Dutchess would join Monroe, Suffolk, Ulster, Albany and Cortland counties, which have already adopted three-foot passing laws.

While the Legislature has approved the measure, the announcement did not include an effective date or details about fines. Drivers should already be giving at least three feet to pedestrians and bikers on the road anyway, but this new measure will finally make it a law.