Major Route 9 Paving Project to Add to Construction Congestion

If you thought getting stuck on Route 9 near the Mid-Hudson Bridge in Poughkeepsie was bad, there’s more construction on the way in Dutchess County.

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Drivers have already been dealing with frustrating backups around the City of Poughkeepsie due to a massive project to improve the Mid-Hudson Bridge. While most of the road closures have been scheduled in the overnight hours, anyone who regularly travels through the area knows traffic has been backing up during the day, too.

Now, a separate paving project will bring more lane closures to about six miles of Route 9 through Hyde Park, the Town of Poughkeepsie and the City of Poughkeepsie. The resurfacing work will take place from Spackenkill Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie all the way to Dorsey Lane in Hyde Park.

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In a notice sent to Hyde Park Town Supervisor Alfred Torreggiani, Tilcon New York says it has been awarded a state Department of Transportation contract to mill and resurface the roadway. Crews will remove the worn top layer of pavement and replace it with a fresh surface.

Preliminary work is expected to begin the week of October 19. Most of the work will happen at night, and Tilcon says lane closures will be required during working hours only. Specific hours and a schedule for individual sections have not been provided; however, a map from Tilcon shows the project beginning on Route near Spackenkill Road and ending in Hyde Park.

For drivers already worn out by the congestion near the Mid-Hudson Bridge, another construction project along the same corridor is unwelcome news. Even with much of the paving planned for nighttime, anyone traveling through Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park should be prepared for slower trips as work progresses.

And this will be going on for quite some time.

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Tilcon expects to work for approximately four to eight weeks this fall before a winter shutdown. The remaining work will take place in 2027, with completion scheduled for September 30 of next year.

The good news is that the project will result in a freshly resurfaced stretch of Route 9. Until then, you'll want to leave some extra time for your commute and watch for changing lane patterns that may pop up over the next few weeks and next spring and summer.