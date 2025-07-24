Popular Hudson Valley Car Show Event Postponed Due to Weather

10th Annual Car Show and Touch-a-Truck event at Barton Orchards gets a new date.

Barton Orchards is a family-owned 175-acre apple orchard and vegetable farm that has been owned by the Barton family for over 40 years, currently owned and operated by Peter Barton.

Barton Orchards was founded as a wholesale apple farm in the late seventies by Bruce and Rose Barton. Its first couple of years of operations and sales came from the Apple Core farm stand. By the early nineties, Barton Orchards opened to the public and became one of the first pick-your-own apple orchards in the Tri-State area.

Barton Orchards has a great calendar of events for family fun each year starting in June with events scheduled right through November. One of those events is the popular Car Show and Touch-a-Truck event which celebrates 10 years this year. The 10th Annual Car Show & Touch-a-Truck event was scheduled for this Sunday, July 27th, but due to rain in the forecast it has been moved to a new date.

New Date for 10th Annual Barton Orchards Car Show

Barton Orchards took to social media, posting on their official Facebook page that Due to the rainy weather forecast, the 10th Annual Car Show & Touch A Truck at Barton Orchards (that was originally scheduled for 7/27/2025) has been rescheduled to Saturday, August 2, 2025.

Enter your ride for a shot at the $400 Best of Show Cash Prize, plus Top 15 trophies and cash prizes! No pre-registration is required — just show up the day of the event. Line-up begins at 10:00 AM, the show runs from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, with the farm open until 6:00 PM. There will ne live music and great food including lobster rolls and ice cream. Plus a petting zoo, farm market and apple cider donuts. Barton Orchards is located at 63 Apple Tree Lane, Poughquag, NY. Check out their website here.

