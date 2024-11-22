Record Travel In New York Expected Over Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving travel expected to break records in the area this year.

Thanksgiving travel in New York is a major event, as the city and surrounding areas experience significant shifts in traffic, transportation, and tourism during this time. Here's a breakdown of what you might encounter when traveling in and around New York during the Thanksgiving period.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel periods of the year in the U.S., and New York is no exception. Many people travel to visit family, friends, or to participate in holiday events. Traffic congestion on highways, and bridges alike is a common thing and if you're driving, it's wise to plan ahead for heavy traffic. Airports, train stations and bus terminals will also be extremely busy.

AAA is expecting a record number of travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday period this year with nearly 80 million people expected to travel 50 miles from home or more.

According to MSN, New York City will see a record influx of travelers this Thanksgiving holiday, with congestion at the region’s airports and vehicle crossings creating longer wait times and heavy traffic.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is expecting 8.7 million people to use its airports, bridges and tunnels from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, making it a record for the Thanksgiving travel period, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

In New York, about 3.2 million passengers will travel through New York Stewart International, John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International, and LaGuardia airports during the eight-day period, an increase of 2% from last year, the Port Authority said. The agency said 5.5 million vehicles will use its bridges and tunnels, about the same as in 2023.

Wherever you're traveling to and however you're traveling this year for Thanksgiving be safe. Make sure you plan ahead and be patient. Most importantly, enjoy the quality time with family.

