AutoCamp Catskill Sets Up Camp in Saugerties, NY

Looking to get away and feel like you're in the middle of the forest camping while still staying close to home? Head out to Ulster County this summer, AutoCamp Catskill is officially opened for business.

The Ulster Regional Chamber of Commerce shared photos from the ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week.

What Can Guests Expect at AutoCamp Catskill?

AutoCamp Catskill describes their getaway as "situated among the lush green forests - craggy mountains - blue swimming holes - sunny meadows - and ski slopes west of the Hudson River Valley."

They add that there is a farmhouse-style clubhouse as well as a heated spa on the property. If you're looking to explore AutoCamp Catskill offers complimentary bikes and they have "access to hundreds of nearby hiking trails." Plus, they offer yoga classes, live music, a s'more bar, and food/drink tasting on sight with local Hudson Valley purveyors.

Where Will You Be Staying at AutoCamp Catskill?

When you think AutoCamp Catskill, think luxury meets nature. You'll be able to camp out in an Accessible Suite, an Airstream, or a tent. Now, keep in mind these are luxury rooms. Let us explain:

The Accessible Suites are equipped with a memory foam queen bed, a modern spa-like bathroom, robes and towels, a full living area, and a private outdoor space with a fire pit.

When we say airstream camping, you're not spending the night in an old beat-up airstream that you see in the movies. You'll be laying your head down in a 31-foot airstream with a modern walk-in rain shower, a queen-sized bed, an adorable kitchenette, and a private patio.

Would you rather stay in the great outdoors and sleep under the stars in a tent? You'll get the ultimate Hudson Valley Glamping experience while staying at AutoCamp Catskill. Their luxury tents are spacious, custom-made canvas Tents with high-thread-count linens and electric lights that "create a warm glow for curling up in your sitting area."

Luxury camping awaits in Ulster County. Are you more of a roughing-it camper? Or are you looking for a little more luxury while conquering the great Hudson Valley outdoors?

Book your stay at AutoCamp.com

