Popular Hudson Valley Brewery Collaborating With Wrestling Company

Aspire Brewing has launched a new beer in collaboration with Awesome Championship Wrestling.

Aspire Brewing is one of the newest breweries in the Hudson Valley that has quickly become a favorite among beer lovers in the area. Aspire Brewing in Middletown, NY, is a craft brewery known for its innovative and diverse range of beers.

Founded with a passion for quality brewing, it focuses on using fresh, local ingredients to create unique flavors. The brewery offers a cozy taproom atmosphere where visitors can sample their rotating selection of beers, including IPAs, stouts, and seasonal brews. Aspire Brewing often hosts events and live music, making it a popular spot for both locals and visitors looking to enjoy a relaxed craft beer experience.

After Aspire Brewing sponsoring the first ACW event Poughkeepsie Rumble' back in January at the MJN Center, a recent Wrestlemania Watch Party at Aspire Brewing with Awesome Championship Wrestling star Hale Collins in the house, and a sponsorship on ACW's 'Aftershock' event last weekend at the MJN Center in Poughkeepsie, its only fitting to see that Aspire Brewing is working even more closely with ACW, with the launch of This is Awesome Beer!

This is Awesome Beer (an American Light Lager) was officially launched at the Awesome Championship Wrestling's 'Aftershock' May 17th at Poughkeepsie's MJN Center, and for now it will only be be available at ACW events. Aspire Brewing recently took to social media ahead of the ACW 'Aftershock' event to deliver the news.

Awesome Somethinghas been brewed!

Awesome Championship Wrestling MJN - Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center For now, this American Lager is only available atevents starting this Saturday 5/17 at! Make sure to grab one while you are there to help you have the most awesome experience possible!

ACW's Backstage Correspondent Paige Mackenzie and ACW superstar and one half of The Now, Hale Collins, recently visited Aspire Brewing to make the official announcement about the collaboration between Aspire and ACW. See the Facebook video here.

Awesome Championship Wrestling Awesome Championship Wrestling loading...

Awesome Championship Wrestling (ACW) is an independent professional wrestling promotion based in Poughkeepsie, New York. Founded in 2024 by wrestling veterans Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins—known collectively as the tag team "The NOW"—ACW aims to blend classic wrestling storytelling with modern athleticism, offering fans high-energy, family-friendly entertainment.

The promotion made its debut on January 4, 2025, with the "Poughkeepsie Rumble" at the MJN Center, featuring notable matches such as a 20-man over-the-top-rope battle royal to crown the inaugural ACW World Heavyweight Champion . ACW's subsequent event, "Aftershock," took place on May 17, 2025, at the same venue, showcasing high-profile matches like Richard Holliday defending his ACW Heavyweight Championship against Matt Cardona, and the crowning of the first-ever ACW Women's Champion in a 6-Pack Elimination Challenge.

Get our free mobile app

ACW's roster includes a mix of established stars and emerging talent, such as Richard Holliday, Matt Cardona, Indi Hartwell, Real1 (formerly Enzo Amore), and ECW icon Tommy Dreamer. The promotion places a strong emphasis on community engagement, aiming to build a passionate fanbase in the Hudson Valley through local events and collaborations.

For more information on upcoming events, tickets, and the latest news, visit thisisacw.com.

Re-Surfaced Fan Photos From WrestleMania 3 At The Pontiac Silverdome On March 29th, 1987 history was made as 93,173 people jam packed the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, MI to watch one of the most major shifts in sports entertainment history. Here are some recently surfaced fan photos from that day. Gallery Credit: Photos Provided By Charlie Aquilina & Bill Jacek