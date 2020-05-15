Art During the Pandemic Online Exhibition

Some people have found that as awful as this coronavirus pandemic has been, it has somehow gotten their creative juices flowing. I even did some painting earlier this month. And now, the art that has been created during the pandemic is going to be an online exhibit, and your art can be part of it.

Womenswork.art is hosting an exhibition called Shown From Afar: Art During the Pandemic. This online exhibition will feature works that have been created during and in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, exploring all aspects of the consequences of the world's reaction to this historic moment in contemporary history, as well as our own personal triumphs and struggles dealing with self-isolation, loneliness, family togetherness, and the new definitions of community and commerce.

If you've been creating art during this crisis and you would like to be part of this online exhibition, check out the event facebook page or apply here before May 25.

