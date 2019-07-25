Are You Owed Any Money in the Equifax Settlement?

It will only take a minute to check.

According to WTEN New 10, Attorney General Letitia James has announced that we can now check online to see if any of our personal information was compromised in Equifax’s information breach from September of 2017 and if it was, you can now file a claim online and that means you could be compensated with money.

The website says that the data breach affected approximately 147 million people and now a federal court is considering a proposed class action settlement that, if approved by the Court, would resolve lawsuits brought by consumers after the data breach.

If you go to the website, you can find information about the breach and the settlement reached, plus you can simply check to see if you were a victim of the breach, you can file claims for financial restitution and set up credit monitoring and restoration services.

I had no idea that I was affected by the breach until I checked my name and it was there. If you find your name there, they give you a couple of different choices as to how you can receive restitution.

