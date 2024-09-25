Police say a woman from out of state is facing a number of charges in New York for doing the unthinkable. The 23-year-old suspect was arrested after allegedly abandoning a litter of puppies, reports officials. What makes this alleged crime even more heinous was that the suspect left the animals without any food or water.

The penalties for animal cruelty in New York state can widely vary depending on the offense or the severity of the crime. A number of lawmakers in New York state have pushed in recent years to increase penalties for those who abuse animals.

The Animal Legal & Historical Center says that a person who "overdrives, overloads, tortures or cruelly beats or unjustifiably injures, maims, mutilates or kills any animal, or deprives any animal of necessary sustenance, food or drink, is guilty of a misdemeanor"

The website says that any of these offenses are "punishable by imprisonment for not more than one year, or by a fine of not more than one thousand dollars, or by both."

Woman in New York State Charged For Abandoning Puppies Without Food or Water

New York State Police said in a press release that on September 14, troopers of arrested 24-year-old Rebecca A. Beaupre, 24, of Milton, Vermont for ten counts of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals.

State Police said on July 11 troopers responded to a home in Whitehall for reports of ten puppies abandoned there. The investigation determined Beaupre allegedly removed the puppies, which were less than four weeks old, from the mother (dog) without the owner’s permission or knowledge.

State Police said she then brought the puppies to the Whitehall home in kennels and left them without water or food.

Luckily, the owner was located and the puppies were returned. according to police.

