Have you ever said "I love you" but didn't really mean it? Do you feel like the people you date just never seem to want to make the first move?

With Valentine's Day not too far off, some might be left wondering when and if they'll ever find true love? Ever think living in New York has left you feeling lonely? Well, if you want company, then perhaps look to adopt at your local animal shelter. It appears others across the state have done just that, according to a new survey.

The Survey

Preply asked 2,335 people across the country about how they show and receive affection to determine the most affectionate state.

From what the people who were surveyed are saying, some in New York may really love their pets more than their very own partners. According to the survey, New Yorkers are more affectionate towards their pets than their own partners with 69% feeling more comfortable with animals than other people.

New York was also tied with Ohio, Maine, and Maryland as the country's least affectionate states. Guess Kansas, Michigan, and Kentucky sis where all the love is at, for they ranked as most affectionate, according to the data.

However, it's not just people from New York who may be reserved when it comes to telling their partner they love them in person. According to the survey, 61% of people would rather express their love over the phone and through text messages more than to the person themselves.

New York Loves Their Pets

But while New Yorkers may shy from saying I love you to their partners, they certainly don't back away from their cats, dogs, or other pets. Preply says that New York ranked 8th overall as most affectionate towards their pets, only behind Michigan, Arizona, Utah, New Hampshire, Kansas, Texas, and Colorado.

