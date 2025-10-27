Sheriff's deputies say that they are investigating a crash involving an Amish horse-drawn carriage that occurred Sunday afternoon. The collision lead to serious injuries, as a man, woman, and child were ejected from the buggy. Sadly, the horse had to be euthanized, as officials both the carriage and the vehicle suffered extensive damage.

The crash comes only a few weeks after the New York State Police had reported in a press release that on October 3, troopers had responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a car and an Amish buggy on a local road in Herkimer County.

An investigation determined that a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta, operated by a 45-year-old man of Remsen with no driver's license, was traveling at an unsafe speed. Police said the man was following the buggy too closely and attempted to pass it. During the maneuver, police say the driver collided with the buggy, causing both buggy occupants to be ejected.

Another Amish Buggy Crash In New York State Leads to Serious Injuries

WHAM 13 reports that a Sunday afternoon crash lead to three Amish residents, including a child, being thrown from their carriage. The crash happened in Barrington, New York, in Yates County.

Deputies say that a woman was traveling in the southbound lane when her car struck the buggy from behind, "ejecting its occupants and causing extensive damage to both vehicles." The three Amish residents were taken to he hospital with serious injuries.

WHAM reports that the driver was ticketed for following too closely.