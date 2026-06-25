New York Announces Opening of Senior Community in Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley has become one of the most expensive places to live in New York. Now, a new community will give seniors an affordable place to call home.

This week, New York officials announced the completion of a new housing development designed to help older residents on fixed incomes remain in the village they call home.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completion of Harmony Hall, a $20 million development that adds 51 affordable apartments for residents aged 62 and older. The building is located near downtown New Paltz, giving residents easy access to shops, pharmacies, grocery stores and other everyday necessities.

The apartments are available to households earning up to 60 percent of the area's median income.

The Affordable Housing Conservatory The Affordable Housing Conservatory

New Community Designed to Help Seniors Live Independently

Harmony Hall was specifically designed with older adults in mind.

The building features no-slip flooring, grab bars, handrails and accessible common areas. Walkways include curb cuts and gently sloped paths to make it easier for residents using wheelchairs or walkers to get around.

A UCAT bus stop is located directly across the street, and residents can also take advantage of transportation services provided through the Ulster County Office for the Aging for medical appointments and shopping.

Several apartments have also been built to accommodate residents with mobility or sensory disabilities, with additional units reserved for people with physical disabilities who are referred through local support agencies.

The all-electric building also includes several environmentally friendly features designed to reduce operating costs and improve sustainability.

Harmony Hall is equipped with rooftop solar panels and a water recapture system that helps manage stormwater while reducing water consumption.

The Affordable Housing Conservatory The Affordable Housing Conservatory

A Growing Need in the Hudson Valley

Affordable housing continues to be one of the biggest challenges facing communities across the Hudson Valley, particularly in popular destinations like New Paltz where home prices and rents have continued to climb.

State officials say projects like Harmony Hall are intended to give seniors the opportunity to remain in the communities they've spent years calling home instead of being forced to relocate because of rising housing costs.

"Harmony Hall provides an affordable and modern community where these New Yorkers have the amenities and support they need to live independent lives," Governor Hochul said.

The development was built by The Affordable Housing Conservancy, Rockabill Development LLC and Affordable Housing Concepts. Funding came from a combination of state affordable housing programs, federal low-income housing tax credits, Ulster County's Housing Action Fund and clean energy grants.