Family Identifies Teen Shot and Killed by Wappingers Falls Police

A Wappingers teen who died in a police-involved shooting on Saturday is being remembered by his family and the community.

Early Saturday morning, the Village of Wappingers Falls was closed to traffic as an investigation was launched into the shooting of a 17-year-old boy. According to reports, the teen was described as possibly suicidal and holding a knife.

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Wappingers Falls Police released a statement over the weekend saying that it was "fully cooperating" with an investigation by both the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and the New Your State Attorney General's Office.

Wappingers Falls Police Commissioner Dave Fisher acknowledged that the shooting has had a "profound impact" on the community, offering condolences to the boy's family and friends.

Over the weekend, a memorial has popped up on the Wappingers Falls bridge with flowers, candles and a message reading "You Are Loved".

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Wappingers Falls Teen Identified

An online fundraiser has been launched for the family of the teen who has been identified as Oscar Granados Colindres. The GoFundMe is raising funds to help Colindres' mother "with the expenses to honor Oscar's memory while justice is sought"

A translation of the Spanish posting says that Colindres's death was "completely unexpected and has left an unimaginable pain in our hearts."

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Dr. Dwight Bonk, Superintendent of the Wappingers Central School District, sent out a message to the community on Saturday evening to express his "thoughts and prayers" to the Grandados Colindres family. The teen was a former student of Roy C. Ketcham High School.

Staff and administrators were made available at the high school to support students and family.