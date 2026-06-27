17-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Shot by Wappingers Falls Police

An incident early Saturday morning in the Village of Wappingers has resulted in the death of a 17-year-old boy.

Earlier today we told you that the Village of Wappingers was completely shut down in the morning due to police activity. At the time, authorities said that they were investigating a police-involved shooting.

A. Boris A. Boris

A statement by the Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department later in the day says that the officers, along with the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, and the New York State Police, responded to a "critical incident" near the bridge on East Main Street.

While no details about the incident were released, police say that law enforcement personnel "discharged their firearms". As a result, the 17-year-old boy died.

The Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department says it is fully cooperating with an investigation by both the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and the New Your State Attorney General's Office.

A. Boris A. Boris

Commissioner Dave Fisher says that it would be "inappropriate... to comment further on the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident" due to the fact that it remains an active investigation.

He did express his condolences to the family of the teen.

On behalf of the members of the Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department, I extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of this young man. Our thoughts are also with the responding officers, their families, and all those whose lives have been affected by this tragic incident.

Fisher also acknowledged that the shooting has had a "profound impact" on the community and restated the police department's commitment to "serving our residents with professionalism, integrity, and transparency while respecting the investigative process."