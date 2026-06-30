Why More Cops Are On Hudson Valley Roads This Week

You may have noticed a lot more police cars parked along highways, sitting in medians or pulling over drivers. You're not imagining things.

Canva Canva

More Patrols Across the Hudson Valley

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies are conducting increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints throughout the state during what is traditionally one of the busiest travel weekends of the summer.

Police will be specifically looking for drivers who are speeding, driving aggressively, distracted behind the wheel or operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs. State and local law enforcement agencies say the effort to crack down on impaired and reckless driving will continue through Sunday, July 5.

In Dutchess County, local police departments are joining the statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign from Thursday, July 2 through Sunday, July 5. County Executive Sue Serino is urging anyone planning to drink over the holiday weekend to arrange a safe ride before heading out.

"As we gather to celebrate Independence Day, we must also keep in mind the safety of everyone sharing our roads," Serino said. "Anyone planning to consume alcohol this weekend should arrange transportation in advance. A single poor decision can have devastating and lasting consequences."

Julia Flamenhaft Julia Flamenhaft

Fourth of July Is One of the Deadliest Travel Weekends

The Independence Day holiday consistently ranks among the most dangerous times of the year for drivers.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 579 people were killed in traffic crashes nationwide during the 2024 Fourth of July holiday period.

Last year's New York holiday crackdown resulted in nearly 50,000 traffic tickets statewide. Police arrested 1,563 drivers for impaired driving, issued 1,926 distracted driving tickets and handed out more than 600 citations for Move Over Law violations.

Robert Sullivan Robert Sullivan

Road Construction Suspended This Week

The extra police presence isn't the only thing drivers will notice this weekend.

To help ease holiday travel, New York State is also suspending most temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction on state highways beginning at 6am Thursday through 6am Monday. Emergency work and projects protected by permanent barriers may still continue.

If you're heading to fireworks, a barbecue or a family gathering this weekend, officials say the simplest way to avoid becoming part of the enforcement campaign is to plan ahead. Designate a sober driver, use a rideshare or public transportation, or make other arrangements before the celebrations begin.