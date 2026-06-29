Bagel War Brewing as New Hudson Valley Location Opens

A new bagel shop is opening up on Monday just minutes away from a legendary Hudson Valley bagel maker. Is this the beginning of a bagel war?

When it comes to bagels, Hudson Valley residents tend to be fiercely loyal. People will gladly drive across town, or even across county lines, for their favorite breakfast sandwich or perfectly baked bagel.

That's why local foodies are closely watching Monday's opening of a new bagel shop in Hopewell Junction.

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NYC Bagel Chain Opens Another Hudson Valley Location

Empire Bagels officially opens its newest location on Monday, June 29, at Heritage Square, 2529 Route 52 in Hopewell Junction. The new shop is less than three miles from Hopewell Hot Bagels, a local favorite that has built a fiercely loyal following over the years.

The Hopewell Junction restaurant is the latest step in Empire Bagels' expansion across the Hudson Valley and surrounding region.

Empire Bagels got its start in 1994 in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx, when founder John purchased a neighborhood bagel shop. Alongside his son, Jay, the family spent years perfecting a recipe that is still used today. Their bagels are made from long-fermented dough that's water-boiled and baked in a deck oven.

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The business expanded outside the Bronx in 2013 with a location in Cross River before growing into Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties. Along the way, the menu expanded beyond bagels to include breakfast sandwiches, lunch items, burgers, smoothies, coffee and more.

The company's website currently lists locations in Fishkill, Carmel, Brewster, Cross River, Harrison, Cortlandt Manor, Larchmont, Dobbs Ferry and the Bronx. Hopewell Junction now becomes the chain's newest Hudson Valley location.

Empire Bagels in Hopewell Junction will be open from 5:30am to 5pm Monday through Saturday and 6am to 2pm on Sundays.