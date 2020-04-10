Adams Posts Hourly Foot Traffic Chart For Customer Safety

Adams is here to help us get through this troubling time but wants everyone to shop safely and a time when we can all keep a safe distance.

Most of us are stuck in quarantine and we're doing a lot more snacking than normal. If you need to leave the house to get some essentials when is the best time to go? We've all thought about that question recently. Adams Fairacre Farms released a chart based on foot traffic in their locations.

Though we're in isolation and practicing social distancing we still need to buy essential items like like meat, eggs, milk and fresh produce.

When is the best time to squeeze that shopping in to your day? Adams posted an extremely helpful chart showing their weekly and weekend foot traffic based on customers who enter the store per hour.

I hope this information helps on your next visit to Adams. Be safe and stay healthy.

