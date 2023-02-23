Shows at Newburgh and Poughkeepsie locations start this weekend.

Adams Fairacre Farms is a regular stop for me when food shopping, and when needing to get flowers for a special occasion, they have the best floral designers at their locations. The popular Lawn & Garden Shows at Adams is an annual event at all four of their locations, and now they're gearing up for the start of the 2023 edition.

Adams Fairacre Farms 2023 Garden Shows

Adams is getting ready for the 2023 Lawn & Garden Shows which will transform the Garden Center into a Spring paradise filled with flowers in bloom, waterfalls, fairy gardens and stone walls. Each show features different designs and plants, along with DIY areas where you can get ideas and how-to advice from in-store experts.

The Newburgh and Poughkeepsie Garden Shows run from Feb. 24 through March 5. Kingston and Wappingers Falls Shows run from March 3 through March 12.

Sign up to Win Guns N' Roses Tickets at Adams Newburgh Garden Show

Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley and WPDH will be live at Adams Fairacre Farms in Newburgh for the Garden Show this Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11 am to 1 pm. Stop by and see the in-store experts along with the garden displays and DIY areas to get you prepped for the upcoming season. We'll be giving away a $50 Adams gift card on-site at 1 pm and you can enter to win tickets to see Guns N' Roses at SPAC on September 1!

