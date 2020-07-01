7 New Restrictions For Hudson Valley Smokers Starting July 1

Starting today smokers in the Hudson Valley will have more restrictions on what they can smoke and how they can purchase tobacco products.

Governor Cuomo approved New York's 2021 budget back in April that includes some drastic changes to the state's tobacco laws. Starting July 1 smokers will no longer be able to buy certain products and some retail stores will be barred from selling tobacco.

The Tobacco Policy Center has a full list of the new laws in detail, but here's a quick look at the seven big changes you can expect to see today.

No more tobacco coupons or discounts

In an effort to stop tobacco companies from targeting new customers, coupons or special discounts will no longer be allowed. Studies show that people will stop tobacco use if prices are too high. Not allowing cheap prices for cigarettes is expected to stop many people from smoking in the first place.

Tobacco cannot be sold in pharmacies

Drug stores will no longer carry tobacco products. Locally, Rockland County already has a law on the books prohibiting pharmacies from selling cigarettes. Chains like CVS have also phased out tobacco sales. Now, the policy will officially be statewide.

Flavored vaping products are now outlawed

It's believed that sweet-tasting flavors of vaping liquids are responsible for getting kids hooked on nicotine. E-cigarettes have become popular among teens mostly because of these youthful flavors. Unflavored nicotine products will still be available for vaping.

More oversight in the manufacturing of vaping supplies

Due to an increase of lung issues reported by users of e-cigarettes, companies who sell vaping supplies in New York will now have to disclose their ingredients and their manufacturing processes are subject to more oversight.

No more online sales or home delivery

Vaping supplies and e-cigarettes are now officially added to the list of products that cannot be delivered to New York consumers through the mail.

No more advertisements near schools

Tobacco advertising is now prohibited within 1,500 feet from any school in New York State. In New York City, the distance is lowered to 500 feet.

Increased fines for businesses selling to minors

As of July 1 the maximum amount a business will receive for its first violation increases to $1,500. Other penalties and fines are also increased for businesses that sell tobacco products to minors.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: