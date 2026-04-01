Hudson Valley Police Make Huge Admission While Warning of Scam

Hudson Valley police say criminals are trying to scam residents out of cash by threatening to arrest them for a crime that police say they will never enforce.

According to a warning posted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, callers are pretending to be deputies and telling people they will be arrested or fined for failing to respond to a jury summons. Officials say that the claim is completely false and is being used to pressure victims into paying fake penalties.

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How the Scam Works

Anyone who receives a dreaded jury duty questionnaire in the mail gets that little voice inside their head that says, "If I just throw it away no one will know, right?"

But those questionnaires come with some pretty scary warnings, threatening that it's a punishable offense if you don't reply. Many people still toss them in the trash, hoping that they won't get caught.

Police say the scammers rely on fear and urgency, hoping people panic after realizing they've been warned and could be in serious trouble. They are then pressured into handing over credit card numbers, banking details or other sensitive information.

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What Really Happens If You Ignore The Questionnaire?

In warning about the scam, the Sheriff’s Office has admitted that it will never arrest or fine anyone for missing jury duty paperwork.

While courts do encourage residents to respond to jury questionnaires, officials stress that you are not going to be arrested because you tossed one in the recycling bin or forgot to send it back.

Technically, you can get arrested for not replying to a jury summons, but in practice, that rarely happens.

A jury summons is a court order, and the law says ignoring it can lead to fines, a contempt of court charge and a bench warrant for your arrest. Penalties include jail time, fines of up to $1,000 or both. Attorneys we've spoken to, however, say they've never seen anyone get jailed or fined for tossing a survey.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office agrees, saying threats of arrest or fines over the phone are a clear red flag that you are dealing with a scammer.

What To Do If You Get This Call

Police say that residents should never provide personal information, send money or continue to communicate with anyone making threats of arrest over the phone. If you are unsure whether a call is legitimate, contact the court or local law enforcement directly using an official phone number.

We've seen scammers target Hudson Valley residents using fake E-ZPass texts, IRS threats and even false kidnapping claims. The jury duty scam is just another reminder to stay alert and trust your instincts.

10 Outfits That Can Get You Kicked Out of Jury Duty Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela