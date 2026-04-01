Hudson Valley Residents Can Get Paid to Monitor Air Quality

Researchers are looking for local volunteers willing to get paid while helping measure indoor air quality.

Participants in the short-term study will receive a gift card in exchange for valuable information on the air they breathe every day.

Canva Canva loading...

Hudson Valley Homes Needed for Air Quality Study

The project is being conducted by the Bard Community Sciences Lab in partnership with Bard Lab at the University at Albany. Researchers say the goal is to better understand how the outdoor environment impacts the air inside homes across the region.

Participants will have small air sensor monitors placed in their homes for about one week. If the home has a backyard, a second monitor may also be installed outdoors to compare conditions.

According to a flyer shared by the Poughkeepsie Public Library District, the equipment measures about 2 feet by 2 feet and sits on a tripod. Researchers will schedule a brief setup appointment that takes about 30 minutes, and participants will be asked to complete a short questionnaire and diary during the study period.

PPLD via Facebook PPLD via Facebook loading...

What Researchers Are Measuring

The study focuses on identifying common pollutants that can affect indoor air quality, including soot, noxious gases and toxic chemicals.

Data collected will help scientists better understand how environmental factors in the Hudson Valley may influence the air people breathe inside their homes. That information could help guide future public health research and recommendations.

How to Participate

The study is currently seeking participants through April 18 in the Poughkeepsie area. Anyone interested can contact the research team directly at mcordel@bard.edu

for more information or to sign up.

All participants will receive a $30 gift card for taking part in the short-term study.

6 Jaw Dropping Waterfalls To Visit This Summer In New York Gallery Credit: Brett Alan